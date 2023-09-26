TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A newly released video shows a Jack-In-The-Box employee shooting at a Florida family in a dispute over curly fries, according to court documents.

Anthony Ramos, of Miami, along with his then-pregnant wife Jeraldin Ospina and their 6-year-old daughter, had pulled up to a Houston Jack-In-The-Box in March 2021, planning to order lunch with a side of curly fries.

When the fries did not come through, Ramos asked employee Alonniea Ford about the missing item, but she “refused to fulfill the order,” which had already been purchased, according to court records from a lawsuit about the incident.

When the family asked to speak with a manager, Ford “began cursing at [the family] and yelling at them to ‘get the (expletive) outta here!’” court documents said.

The family argued back, after which Ford hurled packets of ketchup, ice, and a variety of other items at the family’s car, the video shows. Ford then retrieved a gun and fired it at the family’s car as it sped away.

Ford was ultimately arrested and charged with deadly conduct with a firearm. Her charge was later reduced to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, to which she pleaded guilty in June 2022.

“Jack-In-The-Box needs to do background checks on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them,” said Randall Kallinen, the family’s lawyer. “These rage cases are getting out of hand.”