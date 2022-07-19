EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Tuesday afternoon, El Paso State Rep Joe Moody sat down exclusively with KTSM 9 News’ Stephanie Shields to talk about his participation in the Uvalde Massacre investigation.
Moody was one of three Texas lawmakers on the committee to investigate the Uvalde school massacre, and the one member who was very familiar with what the community was going through.
RELATED STORIES:
- Uvalde report: 400 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions
- State of Texas: ‘The answers they need’ – Uvalde community to learn details about shooting investigation
- Five takeaways from the damning Uvalde school shooting report
- Gov. Greg Abbott says Uvalde report findings are ‘beyond disturbing’
- Uvalde body cams reveal officers feared gunman escaped classroom
- Escobar: Uvalde report needs to ‘take it further up the chain’
