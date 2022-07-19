EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Tuesday afternoon, El Paso State Rep Joe Moody sat down exclusively with KTSM 9 News’ Stephanie Shields to talk about his participation in the Uvalde Massacre investigation.

Moody was one of three Texas lawmakers on the committee to investigate the Uvalde school massacre, and the one member who was very familiar with what the community was going through.

RELATED STORIES:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store