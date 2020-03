EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso health officials are expected to provide the latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. today online.

You can watch KTSM’s coverage of the press conference above or the City’s YouTube stream below.

It can also be watched on the City’s Facebook or on TV on the following channels:

Spectrum Ch. 1300

DTV (Off the Air) Ch. 13.4

AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

As of Wednesday morning, there were 12 cases of COVID-19 in El Paso.