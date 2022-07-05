EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 300 residents of the Greater Fabens community will benefit from this project that will provide access to sanitary sewer services. The $3 Million project is funded through a partnership between the County, Lower Valley Water District and the Texas Department of Agriculture.

These communities were originally developed in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s without access to water and sewer service. The communities were connected to first-time water through a Texas Department of Agriculture Grant in June 2012.

Construction of this project started in June of 2021 and completed July of 2022. The entire scope of work also includes decommissioning existing on-site septic facilities which can create threats to the health, safety, and welfare of the communities due to maintenance issues, soil conditions and other factors.

WHAT: Lourdes & Conquistador First-Time Wastewater Project Ribbon Cutting

WHEN: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

WHO: County Leaders including Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Commissioner Iliana Holguin

WHERE: 15675 North Loop Drive, Fabens, Texas (Google Link Here)

