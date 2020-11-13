Some Republicans unconvinced by DHS election validation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread election fraud continue to get pushback — most recently from within his own government — Republican supporters are still skeptical and Democrats say it’s time for Trump to concede.

The Department of Homeland Security’s top cyber experts on Thursday refused claims of election tampering, declaring the 2020 election “the most secure in American history. They said there is no evidence voting systems lost or changed votes.

But Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, says investigations must continue.

“We need to restore confidence,” Johnson said.

“Just to say there’s no evidence doesn’t state categorically that there isn’t fraud. You have to develop the evidence,” he continued. “We need to track down all these leads. We need to fully investigate them. We need to fully audit the result.”

He asked whistleblowers in battleground states like Wisconsin to come forward with irregularities that he believes are likely because of a huge number of mailed-in votes.

“There have not been irregularities,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Johnson’s Democratic counterpart from Wisconsin.

Saying enough is enough, she said it’s time for Republicans to move on.

“The facts speak for themselves,” Baldwin said. “The votes speak for themselves.”

She called out Trump for refusing to concede and share classified intelligence with President-elect Joe Biden, saying it “puts our nation at risk.”

“I think that is being blown way out of proportion,” Johnson retorted. “I get briefed in a secure setting all the time. I can maybe count on one hand, maybe one finger, the number of things that actually were classified that weren’t already widely known.”

Some other Republicans have joined Democrats’ calls to share the intelligence briefings. The White House has not commented on the matter.