Kellyanne Conway, Senator Thom Tillis test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump’s former advisor Kellyanne Conway tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Twitter post late Friday night. Conway says she has mild symptoms and is currently in quarantine.
Conway joins President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Thom Tillis, Hope Hicks, Norte Dame President Father John Jenkins, and a White House Press Corp reporter diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. So far, all who have tested positive were at an event at the Rose Garden last Saturday to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret.