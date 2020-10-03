Kellyanne Conway, Senator Thom Tillis test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump along with his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway acknowledge the crowd during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump’s former advisor Kellyanne Conway tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Twitter post late Friday night. Conway says she has mild symptoms and is currently in quarantine.

Conway joins President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Thom Tillis, Hope Hicks, Norte Dame President Father John Jenkins, and a White House Press Corp reporter diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. So far, all who have tested positive were at an event at the Rose Garden last Saturday to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret.

