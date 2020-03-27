Despite disagreements on bill, House sends emergency COVID-19 relief package to Trump; signed Friday afternoon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — House lawmakers rushed to Washington to pass a massive $2 trillion-dollar emergency coronavirus relief package.

The bill overwhelmingly passed, despite a lot of members saying they aren’t happy with the final bill.

In rapid fire minute speeches, one by one members of the House plead their case on the package.

Texas Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington says the bill isn’t perfect, but it’ll have to do.

“While I have some serious concerns with some bad policies, partisan provisions and the overall price tag of this legislation, I am more concerned about inaction,” says Arrington.

The package provides billions of dollars in direct payments to Americans, $350 billion in small business loans, a massive expansion of unemployment insurance, and billions of dollars in business loans and aids to hospitals.

But Texas Democrat Sylvia Garcia says the bill is missing something important.

“It leaves out immigrants who contribute to our economy, pay taxes, and are also on the front lines of this pandemic,” she says. “This virus does not discriminate based on immigration status or race and our response shouldn’t either.”

Nonetheless, Garcia says she supports the bill because time is running out.

While Pres. Trump signed the stimulus package on Friday afternoon, Congress isn’t done. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a fourth emergency response bill is already in the works to address the growing needs.