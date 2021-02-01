Dems want Marjorie Taylor Greene off House committees

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Freshman US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is dangerous, Democrats say, and are looking for ways to punish her.

The say the Georgia Republican incited the violence on the US Capitol by propelling conspiracy theories and falsehoods.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene has advocated for violence and made repeated racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments,” Florida Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz said.

A survivor of the Parkland high school shooting also shared video he said showed Greene harrassing him before she was elected.

Florida Congressman Ted Deutch, who represents Parkland, said Greene’s claims that mass shootings are staged hurt victims.

“I cannot imagine what it must feel like for the victims, (the families of the victims of gun violence across this country, or the survivors) to have someone take advantage of their loss by calling these tragedies false flag events,” Deutch said.

Last week California Congressman Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution to eject Congresswoman Taylor Green from Congress, but that would require two-thirds of the House to support it.

Now Democrats are threatening to strip Greene of her committee assignments instead.

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s office confirms he plans to talk to Greene about her comments. But others, like Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger, support committee removal.

“A district has every right to put who they want there, but we have every right to say you don’t get a committee,” Kinzinger said.

On Twitter, Greene defended herself against what she called the “DC Swamp” and “Fake News Media.”