Addicted to social media? Help could be on the way

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Spending too much time on social media?

One senator has proposed a law that might help you limit your Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram time to 30 minutes a day.

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley has introduced the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology, or SMART Act — that would ban “addictive” social media features.

Hawley defended his bill at the Young America’s Foundation. He says the big technology companies profit off of user’s addiction to their platforms and need to be held accountable.

“If a product is free, you’re the one being sold,” said Hawley. “They are taking your data. They are taking your information, without your consent or knowledge.”

But Steve Delbianco with Net Choice says it’s not the government’s job to change that, saying:

“I think there is plenty of evidence that people know how to manage their online time in a way, without inviting the government into micromanaging everything they do on the internet.”

So far, Hawley’s bill lacks support from any other senators.