6 months later: Lawmakers still searching for answers on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Six months after the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers and law enforcement are still looking into exactly what went wrong – and trying to make sure nothing like it ever happens again.

“Find out why this happened and hold those responsible accountable,” Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said.

Tuesday marked exactly six months since the insurrection in Washington. Capitol police shared steps they’ve taken in the months since the attack to improve security including increasing training, creating new response plans, adding more equipment and working to recruit more staff.

The department is also in the process of opening offices in California and Florida to investigate threats to members of Congress. The Florida field office will be located in Tampa and will work closely with the local U.S. Attorney’s office.

“I think we always should be very, very vigilant,” Rep. Val Demings said.

The Florida Democrat said the attack highlighted the need for additional security.

“It should be the number one priority for all of us but also for the people we represent, right – our safety and security is everything,” she said.

The remaining fencing in place around the Capitol since the attack is set to come down as early as this week. But the investigation into what happened that day is far from over.

“The fact that we have this special committee – I think it’s really important,” Rep. Elaine Luria said.

The Virginia Democrat is on the new committee that will be digging into the details of that day.

“This commission is designed to determine the events, the causes and the corrective actions that should be recommended,” she said.

Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz from Indiana supports the goal but not the process.

“It needs to be done by law enforcement, not in a political way,” Spartz said. “We cannot be politicizing every issue.”

Work could start as early as next week. The committee rules allow House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to select five members of his party to join. So far, he hasn’t named anyone or confirmed that he plans to do so anytime soon.