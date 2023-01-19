DALLAS (KDAF) — Dreaming of winning the lottery is always a grand time to do by yourself or with loved ones. Maybe owning the Dallas Cowboys or a sports franchise of your choice is in the mix or maybe just traveling the world on a private jet with three of your closest friends is your pick.

Well, unfortunately, no one in Texas, or the entire country for that matter won the $439 million Powerball jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, but there was some winning to be had from smaller prizes.

The Texas Lottery reports a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold somewhere in Texas after matching four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball from Jan. 18’s drawing. Those winning numbers were 6, 15, 22, 42, and 47 with the Powerball 26.

There was also another third-tier prize-winning ticket that won $50,000 but didn’t choose the Power Play option to triple their winnings.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Jan. 21 with a jackpot of $473 million which has a cash value of $255.7 million.