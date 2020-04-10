Warehouse manager arrested for allegedly stealing hospital masks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested a hospital warehouse manager after he was allegedly caught stealing boxes of N-95 masks in the trunk of his car.

According to EPPD, it happened Saturday morning at the Del Sol Medical Center warehouse.

An EPPD officer working at the warehouse saw 57-year-old Eduardo Salas placing boxes into his own vehicle without consent.

Salas was placed under arrest and is charged with theft for the two boxes containing 100, N-95 masks.

According to EPPD, Salas was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

