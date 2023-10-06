UPDATE: Condition 3 warehouse fire now under control, El Paso Fire officials say. Crews are checking for hot spots. No injuries have been reported. Investigators will look into the cause once the blaze is completely out.

El Paso Fire spokesperson Enrique Duenas said the fire was not at the Rescue Mission, but was across the street.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is responding to what it is calling a Condition 3 fire at a warehouse in South-Central El Paso, according to the department’s X social media platform.

Photos by Enrique Duenas/El Paso Fire

The fire is at Magoffin and North Lee. No injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this when we learn more.