EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, April 18 for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to El Paso Sherriff’s Office.

Officials say Adam Vasquez, 38, was wanted for driving while intoxicated 3 or more times and was found at a residence located on Delhi Dr.

Officials say Vazquez was taken into custody without incident and booked into El Paso County Jail with a $40,000 bond.