EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, April 11 after he was wanted for alleged robbery, according to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

Officials located Bustamante inside his residence on the block of 3200 Clyde Road.

Bustamante was taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond of $101,000.