EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 46-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, April 10, for alleged parole violation and failure to register as sex offender, according to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

Salvador Ytuarte was located by officials in the parking lot of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Office.

Officials say Ytuarte was ‘going to attempt to register’ but was found sitting inside his car.

Ytuarte was taken into custody without incident and charged with parole violation with no bond.