EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old man was arrested after being wanted for alleged drunk driving with a minor and family violence assault on Wednesday, April 12, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian Marquez, 27, was arrested at a residence located at 1600 Glenn James by deputies after they conducted surveillance.

Deputies say that they verified Marquez was at the home after he was seen leaving on two occasions.

Deputies then tried to apprehend Marquez but he initially refused to exit the home, however Marquez eventually surrendered to deputies.

Marquez was arrested without further incident for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 with a $200,000 bond and assault family violence impeding breath with a $10,000 bond. His total bond was set at $210,000.