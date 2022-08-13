EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.



















El Paso Police Department

Angel Javier Herrera: Age 19, 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon; $200,000 bond.

William Michael Llewellyn: Age 21, 6-foot-4, 117 pounds, blond hair and green eyes. Wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; $25,000 bond.

Gerardo Arellanez Jr: Age 27, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for burglary of building; $10,000 bond.

Julian Jareth Garcia: Age 24, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for assault causing bodily injury; $1,500 bond.

Saul Alcaron Jr.: Age 34, 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for evading arrest/detention; $150 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Victor Manuel Lozano Cano: Age 26, 5-foot-5, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon; $25,000 bond.

Leonel Duran III: Age 26, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury; $101,000 bond.

Juan Luis Marquez: Age 28, 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for theft of property of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000; $100,000 bond.

Crystal Cervantes: Age 36, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for possession of a controlled substance, of at least 4 grams and less than 400 grams; $100,000 bond.

