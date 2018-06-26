Wanted El Paso sex offender arrested in Lubbock

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A sex offender wanted out of El Paso was arrested in Lubbock over the weekend.

As KTSM previously reported, Nathan Kyles II, 54, was released from prison on Jan. 31 and was scheduled to arrive at the halfway house located at 1650 Horizon that same day.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Kyles never arrived, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

The Lubbock Police Department took Kyles into custody on Saturday, and booked him into the Lubbock County Jail.

Kyles was convicted of Attempted Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault of a 29-year-old in 1985.