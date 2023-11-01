EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man has been named November’s Featured Fugitive and the Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for information which could lead to his arrest.

DPS says Chad Everett King, 34, has been wanted since December of 2022, when multiple arrest warrants were issued out of El Paso County for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping – sexual abuse and six counts of aggravated sexual assault.

In November of 2018, King was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to DPS.

King received two 3-year sentences in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility to be served concurrently. He was discharged from TDCJ custody in March of 2021.

King was named a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He also has a criminal history in Missouri consisting of multiple arrests for robbery.

King is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, right forearm, and both wrists.

DPS says the reward for information leading to King’s arrest has been increased to $6,000 during November if the tip is received this month.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section)

For more information on King or other fugitives, click here: Texas 10 Most Wanted.