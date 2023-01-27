Cinemark’s XD concept. The company has an XC location on Remcon in West El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest movie theater companies, will host its annual Oscar Movie Week festival from Monday, March 6 through Sunday, March 12.

Moviegoers can take in all of this year’s Best Picture, Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees in advance of the 95th Oscars on March 12.

The festival is being held at more than 120 participating Cinemark theaters nationwide, and passes are on sale now at Cinemark.com/movieweek. In El Paso, Cinemark West XD and ScreenX, at 7440 Remcon Circle, and Cinemark Cielo Vista Mall 14 and XD will both participate.

The Digital Festival Pass includes showings for all Best Picture, Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees. Passes are $40 and can be purchased at Cinemark.com/movieweek. A special bonus, all who purchase a festival pass will receive 50 percent off any size popcorn during Oscar® Movie Week.

Individual showtime tickets will be available at standard pricing, with showtimes beginning March 6.

All Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees are bundled into one viewing for just $10 from March 10 through March 12.