EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Several benefits are in the works for thousands of Walmart employees nationwide.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday that beginning in March, employees will earn between $14 and $19 dollars an hour. That’s an increase from the current minimum wage. A quarter of Walmart’s over 1 million employees will be seeing that bump in pay, which is about 340,000 store employees.

A Walmart spokesperson said that employees currently make between $12 and $18 an hour. Also adding that the company is creating more high-paid roles at its auto care centers and recruiting employees to become truck drivers, which can pay up to $110,000.

The company is also looking to cover tuition and fees for part- and full-time workers through its “live better u program.”