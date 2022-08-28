EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Visitors to Philadelphia’s LOVE Park caught an unusual sight as a girl walked with an alligator on a leash.

You can watch Wally enjoying the sunshine here: bow on Twitter: “Love Park philadelphia PA 8/26/22 😂😂😂 https://t.co/NqjgKfMP03” / Twitter

According to the Philly Voice, Wally the alligator is an emotional-support animal who was adopted in 2016 by reptile enthusiast Joie Henney. Henney currently has cancer and has set up a GoFundMe page to help feed Wally and his other reptiles.

Wally had already been receiving attention in the press in recent days. According to the Voice, Wally was leading the vote in the America’s Favorite Pet online popularity contest. He also likes to be pet and held.

You can click here for Henney’s GoFundMe page: Fundraiser by Mary Johnson : WallyGator and Friends Reptile Rescue (gofundme.com)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.