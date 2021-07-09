Walking tour of El Paso’s historic Segundo Barrio set for this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local historical group is offering a guided walking tour of Downtown El Paso’s Segundo Barrio later this month.

The Trost Society will host the event on Saturday, July 31 from 9 to 11 a.m. Architectural historian Dr. Max Grossman will serve as guide.

As KTSM has reported, The Texas Historical Commission State Board of Review voted in May to establish the Segundo Barrio National Register Historic District which would make hundreds of buildings eligible for restoration funding.

The tour will begin at Sacred Heart Church located at 602 S. Oregon Street. Organizers are asking for a minimum $20 donation for the church’s restoration.

The tour will be limited to 75 participants and those who attend are asked to wear comfortable shoes, and bring a hat and water. Face coverings are recommended.