EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — YWCA El Paso del Norte Region (YWCA) will host

its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 19 at San Jacinto

Plaza in Downtown El Paso.

The park and registration will open at 5 p.m., and the walk will begin at 6 p.m.



YWCA is “calling all men and boys in the community to take a stand against violence in a

fun, impactful way,” according to a news release sent out by the YWCA.

Participants can create a team, or register as an individual walker. It costs $25 to register as an individual, and spectators can join the event for free. Registration is available at ywcaelpaso.org.

Immediately after the walk, the YWCA will host an after-party which will include live music from FM Junkies, food trucks, signature drinks, and more.



“We are incredibly grateful to our community for supporting Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,”

said YWCA CEO Sereka Barlow. “I look forward to the support of the men and boys

across our Borderplex region as they come together to push the envelope and further

the fight to end domestic violence in our community.”



Walk a Mile in her Shoes is an international campaign that serves as a fundraiser for

crisis centers across the nation. Men and boys walk in red high heels while taking a stand against domestic violence. Here in El Paso, the event supports YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center where the organization houses and supports women, with and without children, who are experiencing homelessness. A large percentage of the TLC’s residents have survived domestic abuse and/or other forms of violence, according to the news release.

