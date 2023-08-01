EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and Rescue Runners are joining forces to walk a dog every Sunday for two hours.

The program allows the Borderland community to reserve a spot to play, walk, and feed a dog at no cost.

“Basically, be able to give back to the community, to our furry friends. It’s just a tiny part of our day to let them walk, make some new friends and just be able to have fun anywhere possible,” said Rescue Runner Volunteer Enrique Barrientos.

A two-hour walk has proven to improve dogs’ social skills and showcase their personality to a potential owner.

Rescue Runners began with only 20 volunteers in 2014. However, the program has increased to almost 100 volunteers since then.

“A lot of times, this is the only time of the week dogs will get out because of the mass numbers that are here at animal services. It takes 95; as you can see, we had 95 volunteers today. It does take up that many volunteers to get every single dog out. Otherwise, they won’t get to go out,” said the Rescue Runner Coordinator, Ileene Mendoza.

Mendoza tells KTSM while the dogs are out exercising, this gives the staff time to clean and sanitize the kennels.

If you would like a companion for your morning run/walk on Sundays. Sign up at RescueRunners.org to meet your future furry friend.