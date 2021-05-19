Walgreens will no longer require face masks for vaccinated customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Fully vaccinated Walgreens customers will no longer be required to wear a face mask beginning Wednesday.

“Customers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing face coverings, and our team members will continue to wear them while working. The health and safety of our customers and team members will continue to guide our decision process,” Walgreens said in a statement sent to KTSM 9 News.

Walgreens adds that this decision comes after the CDC’s guidance on face coverings but added that fully vaccinated customers will not have to wear a mask inside stores unless it is mandated by state or local regulations.

As we’ve reported Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Tuesday prohibiting counties, cities and other governmental entities from requiring masks after May 20.

