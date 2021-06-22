Walgreens offers $25 reward to customers who get COVID-19 vaccine

Dozens of businesses — and even some states — have offered Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine an incentive. Now, Walgreens is following the trend. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Tuesday, Walgreens is offering $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards to anyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The offer is good through Saturday.

In support of President Biden’s National Month of Action, Walgreens will offer the cash reward to customers to encourage them to get the vaccine.

People who will be getting their COVID vaccine from Walgreens can get their cash reward in three different ways:

Instant reward deposited into their myWalgreens account. If you choose to sign up for the myWalgreens account, the reward will be available within a few hours.

R to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card by calling 1-866-614-7029. Gift cards may take up to 14 days to receive.

Parents of kids ages 12 to 15 who get the vaccine will be eligible for a $25 Walgreens gift card for their kids.

For more information and to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, visit the Walgreens website.

