Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department is going back to the community for additional research on remodeling the old Floyd Casey Stadium.

Located beside Waco Creek, the plan is to reformat about 30 acres of the stadium property into a park.

On Tuesday, the community provided additional feedback to developers on how they want the park to look.

Heather Gibson lives in South Waco with her son Adam.

Gibson says Floyd Casey Stadium went empty after football games moved to other Waco ISD fields.

“I’m really excited that we’re doing something new with it. My son is part of [Track] Team Waco. He loves his team, so we’re excited to see what we can do with that area and what can combine the track as well,” said Gibson.

Waco Parks and Recreation provided two different concepts on how the park can look.

The community walked and placed stickers on different parts on the park diagram to show interest and support.

The city and its developers created these designs after receiving around 400 community surveys.

“Create an inclusive playground that’s a destination. Another common denominator amongst the surveys and information we gathered is trail connections, places where people can get out and walk and enjoy nature, and then we’re also looking at recreational amenities,” said Waco Parks and Recreation director Jonathan Cook.

Some popular portions the community wanted to have is a skate park, multipurpose sport courts and central plaza.

An enhanced track and field area was another popular aspect.

Heather’s son, Adam Ross practices track in the stadium parking lot and looks forward to the renovations.

“I don’t think you should just leave something that has been there for over ten years to go to waste,” said Ross.

Waco Parks and Recreation and its developers will use Tuesday’s feedback to create a final vision for the park.

They expect to have this done by the end of February to then present to city council.