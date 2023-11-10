EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a long night of tracking election results and trying to comprehend the mysteries and vagaries of ranked choice voting, I came home to a pleasant surprise – a $59 packet of absolute perfection.

In the mail was my latest everyday carry purchase – a Vosteed Raccoon pocket knife with a cleaver-style blade, nifty cross-bar lock and gorgeous blue micarta handle.

Vosteed is a relative newcomer to the knife industry but has made a name for itself in the last couple of years for making budget knives that look and feel like they cost way more than they actually do.

Like I said, “absolute perfection” was the first thought after unboxing this latest addition to my EDC gear.

It comes with a 3.25-inch blade and a handle that is a tad less than 4.5 inches. It folds up into a nice tidy package that weighs just 3 ounces. It feels smaller than my other knives but when I put them side by side they are all pretty much the same size. Guess that’s a testament to the craftsmanship that went into making this bladed tool.

Throw in a super utilitarian pocket clip, and you got something you can carry with you everyday, whether at the office, doing yard work or on your daily adventures.

It comes razor sharp out of the box, and its action (the way it opens and closes) is an absolute dream.

I like this knife so much, I’m almost afraid to use it, but what is the point of that?

Anyway, it is a big departure from my usual comfort zone of knives, which consists of what I consider the Holy Triumvirate – Victorinox (Swiss Army), Buck (legendary makers of hunting and outdoor knives) and Cold Steel (which is often credited with perfecting and popularizing the American version of the Japanese Tanto-style blade).

I can thank my new friend, Big Red, who makes content for his YouTube channel Big Red EDC. I had never even heard of Vosteed before, but now want to save up and buy another.

Editor’s note: Dave Burge is a web producer and digital reporter for KTSM.com. He writes a regular EDC column on gear and tools that can be used on your daily adventures.