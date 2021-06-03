Volunteers needed for assistance at El Paso Fighting Hunger Food Bank, benefits included

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank along with Texas Service Corps Equal Hearts AmeriCorps are looking to recruit 25 volunteers to serve as AmeriCorps members at the food bank to help in the mission of reducing hunger issues in the community.



The service commitment requires 300 hours total, 30 hours per week starting June 21 to August 27.



The benefits included is a living allowance of $2,250 and an education award of $1,311.11 at the end of the program. Service will happen at the food bank which is located at 9541 Plaza Circle.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

-Available for the entire duration of the program

-Available for the entire duration of the program

-17 years old or older by program start date

-U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident

-Commitment to serve the community and fight hunger

Those interested can apply at www.EqualHearts.org/Jobs



