EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Viva! El Paso” will have open auditions for actors, singers and dancers in the Borderland on Saturday, April 22.

This is the 45th annual open audition hosted by “Viva! El Paso.” The musical play celebrates more than 400 years of local history, according to the organization.

Registration will be from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. and tryouts will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 at Hotel Paso Del Norte, 10 Henry Trost Ct.

You must be 16 years old or older to audition and there is no fee to apply.

People who plan to audition are expected to arrive an hour and a half earlier and will have to sing, dance and cold read at the auditions, according to the release sent.

They are also encouraged to bring bottled water and lunch for tryouts.

Actors are encouraged to prepare a short monologue is also encouraged.

Singers should prepare a song and bring music; sheet music, flash drive or cellphone recording are acceptable.

Dancers should wear comfortable clothing and shoes as choreography will be taught at the auditions.

If you are planning on auditioning you need to bring an ID, Social Security card, a portrait-style headshot, resume of past performance or production work, including school information, and work history.

Performers will be paid a stipend.

Call 915-276-5681 for more information.

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, June 23-Aug. 5 at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, 2589 Rosemont Canyon Rd.