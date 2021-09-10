Vitalant El Paso hosting blood drive this weekend in honor of 9/11 victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vitalant blood blank is hosting blood drive’s this weekend as a way to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.



20 years ago, people across the United States donated blood which was shipped to New York City.



The local non-profit said many El Pasoans donated blood that day and this weekend they’re hoping people will also roll up their sleeves and pay homage to those that will never be forgotten.



“You might never know who is going to receive your blood.. but you for sure know that someone in a local hospital is needing your blood right now,” said Martin Gomez, Donor Recruitment Manager of Vitalant in El Paso.



Every donor will receive a shirt in remembrance. Anyone can stop by one of the three blood banks in El Paso and donate at the blood drive this weekend.



