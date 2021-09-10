Vitalant El Paso hosting blood drive this weekend in honor of 9/11 victims

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vitalant blood blank is hosting blood drive’s this weekend as a way to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

20 years ago, people across the United States donated blood which was shipped to New York City.

The local non-profit said many El Pasoans donated blood that day and this weekend they’re hoping people will also roll up their sleeves and pay homage to those that will never be forgotten.

“You might never know who is going to receive your blood.. but you for sure know that someone in a local hospital is needing your blood right now,” said Martin Gomez, Donor Recruitment Manager of Vitalant in El Paso.

Every donor will receive a shirt in remembrance. Anyone can stop by one of the three blood banks in El Paso and donate at the blood drive this weekend.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Loretto Academy Vow of Silence

Socorro snaps 53-game losing streak with win over El Paso High

ktsm 9 news after the game

County judge Ricardo Samaniego running for reelection

DEA Tip of the Week

School bus driver shortage

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner