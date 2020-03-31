Vitalant asking for blood donations due to critical blood shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During this crisis, Vitalant asks for the publics’ help, as not having enough blood to meet basic patient needs could cause another public health crisis.

“In these difficult times, giving blood is something healthy individuals can do to help the sick,” said Dr. Ralph Vasalla, Vitalant’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer.

According to a release, donating blood is safe and COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process.

You can make an appointment to donate blood using the following links: