EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For many El Pasoans, visiting Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, provides a quick getaway.

If you are planning a trip during the rest of the year, you need to be aware that construction will continue on reconstructing the I-25 Business Loop inside the city limits. This is the main business loop throughout the quaint tourist-oriented community.

Map of the construction zone — courtesy of NM Department of Transportation

On Monday, Nov. 6, crews will begin Phase 4 on construction of the third and final roundabout.

During this phase, which is expected to last through early December, NM 181 will be closed at Date Street.

The following detour will be in effect:

Northbound traffic on NM 181 will head south on Date Street, then east on NM 51, north on NM 179 and NM 195 and then west on NM 171 to access NM 181.

Southbound traffic on NM 181 will head east on NM 171, then south on NM 195 to NM 179 and NM 51 and then north on Date Street.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution in the construction zone, obey posted speed limits and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Regular work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although the contractor may work longer hours or on weekends if needed.

Access will be maintained to all businesses during construction.

Truth or Consequences is about a two-hour drive from El Paso using Interstate 10 West to Las Cruces and then Interstate 25 North.