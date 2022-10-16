El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services Department is getting some outside help with the backlog of medical care needed for animals at the city shelter.

A team of traveling veterinarians will help provide service to more than 3,000 pets needing surgery at the Animal Services shelter or in foster care around the city.

During the next few weeks, eight veterinarians from Operation Kindness and other relief surgeons will work at the shelter to provide surgical assistance.

The added support will provide approximately 2,000 surgical procedures for pets at the shelter, and pets currently in foster waiting for a spay/neuter surgery.

The innovative approach of expanding medical capabilities through the assistance of visiting veterinarians is a continued response to the nationwide shortage of veterinarians, which is affecting the El Paso region with more than 20 veterinarian vacancies citywide.

The coordination and ability to host traveling veterinarians has been made possible through the partnership with Operation Kindness, a Dallas-based animal welfare organization, and Petco Love, who is sponsoring the event.

So far this year, Animal Services has hosted four traveling relief veterinarians to assist with surgical needs. Animal Services remains in contact with additional relief veterinarians to continue this effort in the coming months.

To learn more about the services provided by the Animals Services Shelter or to adopt or foster a shelter pet, visit www.elpasoanimalservices.org.