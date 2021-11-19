Visit El Paso opens new center at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, Visit El Paso opened a new visitor information center and its first state-of-the-art retail store at the El Paso International Airport.

This new location includes an information desk, lounge area, interactive screen, and a retail store. Officials say the retail store features merchandise created by top local artists from the community.

“We are excited to expand our offerings for visitors to the El Paso International Airport. This new visitor center and retail store will bring a small taste of El Paso’s pride to those visiting and will allow them to take a piece or two back with them…” Brooke Underwood, Executive Director for Destination El Paso

Items for visitors to purchase will include t-shirts, caps, pins, art and more.

“If you are a fan of the Amigo Man this will be the place to find his merchandise.,” officials added.

