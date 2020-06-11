Virtual summer camp hosted by Humane Society of El Paso

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Humane Society of El Paso will be hosting a four-day-long virtual summer camp called Critters ‘N’ Kids.

The summer camp will give campers an inside look into the shelter while teaching them the rewarding benefits of becoming an “Animal Ambassador” in their community.

According to the camp organizers, children will have the opportunity to learn from two of El Paso’s best experts and create advertisements for the shelter.

Advertisements will be printed and distributed by Peter Piper Pizza at their North Hills locations.

Kids will also enjoy virtual field trips to the El Paso Zoo, Franklin State Park, and the Butterfly Pavilion in Denver, Colorado.

Critters ‘N’ Kids is for ages 6 to 14 and is divided into two age groups:

  • June 23rd through 26th ages 6-10
  • June 30th  through July 3rd  ages 10- 14

The virtual summer camp will run Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Registration will end on June 19. To register, click here.

