Breaking News
More than 100 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths reported in El Paso

Virtual statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run taking place Friday

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State Police, and Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office will continue the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) tradition by participating in a modified version of the event.

The event will take place Friday, May 29 in support of the New Mexico Special Olympics, and participants will follow social distancing guidelines.

The run will begin Friday at 8 a.m. where at least 24 different law enforcement agencies from around the state of New Mexico will participate on the same day, at the same time.

According to a Facebook post by the LETR Las Cruces, runners will be running in the style of a relay race and not running together to adhere to social distancing rules.

Each team member will “pass the torch” to the next runner at predesignated and socially distant points, the post said.

The officers that running are:
• Officer Gustavo Avina, New Mexico State Police
• Lieutenant Ty Hamilton, New Mexico State Police
• Rebecca Hoffman, New Mexico Corrections, Adult Probation
• Zach Pedraza, New Mexico Corrections, Adult Probation
• Donna Jaime, Federal Probation
• Deputy Jamar Cotton, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department
• Officer Brent Hoffman, US Border Patrol
• Lieutenant Kiri Daines, Las Cruces Police Department

The event will be livestreamed on the Las Cruces Torch Run Facebook page starting at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/28"

Newsfeed Now for May 28, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 28, 2020"

Aaron Jones 'would love to be a lifelong Packer'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron Jones 'would love to be a lifelong Packer'"

Southbound bridge traffic picking up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Southbound bridge traffic picking up"

Petition started to open El Paso Catholic Churches, Bishop says it is still too soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petition started to open El Paso Catholic Churches, Bishop says it is still too soon"

Connecticut Murder Suspect Ties to El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut Murder Suspect Ties to El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link