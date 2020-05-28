Virtual statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run taking place Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State Police, and Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office will continue the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) tradition by participating in a modified version of the event.

The event will take place Friday, May 29 in support of the New Mexico Special Olympics, and participants will follow social distancing guidelines.

The run will begin Friday at 8 a.m. where at least 24 different law enforcement agencies from around the state of New Mexico will participate on the same day, at the same time.

According to a Facebook post by the LETR Las Cruces, runners will be running in the style of a relay race and not running together to adhere to social distancing rules.

Each team member will “pass the torch” to the next runner at predesignated and socially distant points, the post said.

The officers that running are:

• Officer Gustavo Avina, New Mexico State Police

• Lieutenant Ty Hamilton, New Mexico State Police

• Rebecca Hoffman, New Mexico Corrections, Adult Probation

• Zach Pedraza, New Mexico Corrections, Adult Probation

• Donna Jaime, Federal Probation

• Deputy Jamar Cotton, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department

• Officer Brent Hoffman, US Border Patrol

• Lieutenant Kiri Daines, Las Cruces Police Department

The event will be livestreamed on the Las Cruces Torch Run Facebook page starting at 8 a.m.