Virtual memorial planned Wednesday night for El Paso nurse who died

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and family are still in disbelief that Karla Dominguez, a pediatric intensive care nurse at Hospitals of Providence, Memorial Campus in El Paso, is no longer with them.

Dominguez was just 33 years old and passed away on April 19.

Courtesy of Dominguez Family

Registered Nurses are holding a vigil in her memory on Wednesday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m.

The memorial will be held virtually and can be live streamed via Facebook.

Dominguez did test positive for COVID-19 a few weeks before she died. However, it has not been confirmed if COVID-19 was the cause of death.

This story will be updated Wednesday evening following the memorial.