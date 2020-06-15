Virtual hiring fair for 260 job openings happening tomorrow

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host a virtual hiring fair with ReadyOne Industries and Schneider Electric who currently have 260 job openings.

The hiring fair is free and open to all job seekers. The event will take place Tuesday, June 16 at 9 a.m.

Jobseekers must register in advance and have a resume ready to upload for employers to view during the event. To register, click here.

Anyone taking part in the virtual hiring fair is encouraged to log on to their Work in Texas profile and search Schneider Electric or ReadyOne Industries to help prepare for interviews.

Positions with ReadyOne Industries include:

  • Experienced Sewing Machine Operators
  • Ability-one Sewing Machine Operators
  • Sewing Machine Trainees

Positions with Schneider Electric include:

  • Quality Engineer
  • Energy Automation Project Execution Manager
  • Production Associate II – Tie-In
  • Wiring Associate
  • Material Associate – Forklift
  • Production Associate – Close Up
  • Material Associate I – Kitter
  • Fabrication Associate I
  • Production Associate I
  • Sr. Quality Engineer

Those who do not have a Work in Texas profile may register for free and create an account at www.WorkinTexas.com.

Jobseekers are advised to dress to impress in case they are selected for a video interview on the virtual job fair platform.

