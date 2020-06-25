1  of  3
Breaking News
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge, 22 new charges
El Paso COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths, 175 new cases
One dead, several injured in South El Paso crash

Virgin Galatic celebrates second successful flight over Spaceport America

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

UPHAM, N.M. (AP) – Virgin Galactic is celebrating the second successful glide flight of its spaceship over Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

The space tourism company announced the completion of the test flight Thursday.

Unlike the first glide test in early May, the pilots flew at higher speeds to help evaluate the ship’s systems and performance in preparation for the next stage of testing. That will involve rocket-powered flights.

While the company is in the midst of final testing and making modifications to the customer cabin, officials have yet to offer a date for the start of commercial flights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story