Virgin Galatic celebrates second successful flight over Spaceport America

UPHAM, N.M. (AP) – Virgin Galactic is celebrating the second successful glide flight of its spaceship over Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

The space tourism company announced the completion of the test flight Thursday.

SpaceShipTwo Unity flying freely in the skies above Spaceport America, New Mexico today. The team completed a glide flight at higher speeds which puts us on the path to begin space flights from New Mexico. Read the full update here https://t.co/HYfRJgzhGS pic.twitter.com/baL2FDoOc8 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) June 25, 2020

Unlike the first glide test in early May, the pilots flew at higher speeds to help evaluate the ship’s systems and performance in preparation for the next stage of testing. That will involve rocket-powered flights.

While the company is in the midst of final testing and making modifications to the customer cabin, officials have yet to offer a date for the start of commercial flights.