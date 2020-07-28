HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—A video that went viral over the weekend, claiming a section of the border fence was blown down by Hurricane Hanna was likely taken a month before the storm, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The video, posted on Sunday, quickly caught the attention of officials with CBP.

Roderick Kise, a spokesman for the agency, said he has received several media inquiries about the tweet.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is not aware of any border wall panels falling over due to Hurricane Hanna hitting the Rio Grande Valley Sector this past weekend,” Kise said in a written statement. “The video circulating on social media appears to be from June 2020 when high winds caused several border wall panels that were pending additional anchoring to fall over at a construction site near Deming, New Mexico.”

The tweet was posted by a journalist in Mexico. The short video showed people in hard hats watching a section of the fence being knocked over by high winds.

This video posted on YouTube and circulated widely on social media purports to show the winds from Hurricane Hanna knocking down panels of the border wall in South Texas. But CBP officials tell KVEO that they are not aware of any border wall panels falling over due to Hurricane Hanna hitting the Rio Grande Valley.

The tweet had been shared more than 10,000 times by Sunday evening.

Kise also added the border wall project is funded by the Department of Defense using 2808 Military Construction Funds, and that any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Hurricane Hanna weakened to a tropical depression after making landfall as a hurricane along the Gulf Coast of southern Texas on Saturday evening.