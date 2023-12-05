EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Village of Vinton will host its 18th Annual Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dr. Applegate Park located at 436 E. Vinton Rd.

Christmas in the Village is a community event that welcomes guests of all ages for light displays, entertainment and a visit from Santa. Through the drive-thru event, the first 200 children under the age of 12 will receive a free hot chocolate, Christmas cookie, candy bag and a gift from Santa.

Registration begins at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Josh Luna at jluna@vintontx.us or (915) 886-5104.