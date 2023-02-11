EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Village of Vinton is getting a $4 million from the federal government to continue water and sewer improvements.

The village has been named a Fiscal Year 2023 Community Project recipient. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, will present a check to Vinton Mayor Rachel Quintana Tuesday, May 14 at Vinton’s City Hall.

Money will be used for the expansion of a looped water and sewer system with wholesale supply of treated drinking water and treatment of wastewater provided through a purchase agreement with El Paso Water.

The proposed system includes about 21,600 linear feet of 8- to-12-inch waterline, one master meter, 44 fire hydrants and approximately 65 first-time service connections. On the wastewater side, the system would include 13,980 linear feet of 8-inch sewer line and the decommissioning of 59 on-site septic systems.

“The implementation of adequate water and sewer infrastructure will address public safety and health concerns that include fire flow and environmental health,” according to a news release announcing the grant.