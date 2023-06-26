EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Village of Vinton, Texas, is getting a $2 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to move forward with the remediation of a site for a long planned community park, according to a news release sent out by the Village.

The Brownsfield Cleanup Grant will be used for remediation efforts at an 11-acre site located at 475 Vinton Road.

The Village has listed that site as a “community park site” on planning documents for the past 15 years after being acquired by the Village back in 1992.

“We are grateful for the support and the funding our community has received from the EPA,”

Vinton Mayor Rachel Quintana said. “Cleaning up this contaminated site is an

important step in protecting our children’s health — and the health of all our residents — but it

also helps spur development and gets us closer to achieve our goal of constructing a

community center.”

Plans for the park were updated by the Village in 2017 to include a concession stand to serve softball fields and a 25,000-square-foot community/multipurpose center to be constructed at the south end of the site.

Walking trails within the site will serve as the starting point for a planned network of trails connecting the site to neighborhoods and schools.

An announcement is scheduled to be made Tuesday, June 27 in conjunction with a ribbon-cutting celebrating the first wastewater residential connections in Village history. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, is expected to be among the dignitaries for Tuesday’s announcement.