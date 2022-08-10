EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Village of Vinton is announcing the first residential connections to the new city water system, made on August 9, 2022.

Officials say residences will now have access to water from a centralized water system for the first time in Vinton history.

In a press release, Vinton Mayor Manuel Leos said: “Over the years I have been able to envision the potential for the infrastructure that supports the health, welfare and economic development for the Village of Vinton. Vinton has lacked the very important and precious commodity of clean and safe drinking water. Today I am excited to see and welcome the first connections to the new water system that ensure the safety, welfare and a better future for our community.”

Village of Vinton officials say Phase I of the new drinking water system will include the installation of 121 back flow preventers, pressure regulators, and water meters with radio frequency/advance metering infrastructure capabilities to provide water service to the Village of Vinton’s new centralized water system with access to safe potable water.

According to officials, the total estimated project cost for Phase I of the water project is $7.7 million.

