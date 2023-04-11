EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Village of Vinton, keep Vinton Beautiful and UTEP partnered up to host the annual Project MOVE, which was created as a community service vehicle to build camaraderie, citizenship, leadership and volunteerism within the UTEP family, according to the Village of Vinton.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

One of the projects will consist of a Vinton resident getting their yard cleaned and “beautified”, the resident being nominated by fellow community members.

The other project will consist of students from Bill Childress Elementary School’s Mother-Daughter/Father-Son program who will paint and decorate Mariposa Park.

The program adds that it started in 2009 and draws almost 2,000 members of the miner nation such as, students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends who assist dozens of non-profit organizations.