EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Village of Vinton will host its Annual Health Fair and Wellness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Dr. Applegate Park, 436 E. Vinton Rd., to promote health awareness and to encourage the community to take responsibility for their health.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and it is free and open to the public. The Health Fair is a great opportunity for community partners to showcase their services and a way for businesses to promote their services to Vinton and the surrounding communities. The Wellness Walk will be a mile long and the first 50 walkers to register will receive a free t-shirt.

The Village of Vinton partnered up with El Paso Health to give 200 Halloween candy bags and free flu vaccines for the community. The Halloween candy bags will be given out on a first come first serve basis and the child must be present. The event will also feature a pumpkin patch, raffles, food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more.

The Village of Vinton would like to thank El Paso Health and El Paso Electric for being key sponsors and valuable community partners.

For more information contact jluna@vintontx.us or call (915) 886 – 5104.