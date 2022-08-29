EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 29-year-old man who had been arrested for burglary of a vehicle, is now facing new charges for assaulting an officer at the police command center.

According to the El Paso Police Department, on Friday August 26, 2022, an officer was conducting a post-arrest search of 29-year-old Tony Wells, when Wells attacked an officer. The officer sustained minor injuries.

Wells was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the assault on a public servant under a $10,000 bond and a charge for burglary of a vehicle under $2,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store